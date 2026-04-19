Matheesha Pathirana Boosts Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Hopes

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders, offering a significant boost to the team currently struggling at the bottom of the IPL table. The franchise announced this development on Sunday.

Pathirana, who had been recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, successfully cleared the mandatory fitness test conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket and secured a no-objection certificate. He joined the team ahead of their upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite joining the squad, Pathirana is not expected to play immediately. The team's medical staff will evaluate his match readiness in the upcoming training sessions. Pathirana was acquired by KKR for Rs 18 crore in the last IPL auction. This development offers a glimmer of hope for KKR, who are yet to secure their first win this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)