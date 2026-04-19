Left Menu

Matheesha Pathirana Boosts Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Hopes

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana joins Kolkata Knight Riders, boosting the struggling IPL team. After recovering from a calf strain, he passed Sri Lanka Cricket's fitness test and received a no-objection certificate. Despite joining the squad, his immediate participation in matches depends on passing additional fitness assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:46 IST
Matheesha Pathirana Boosts Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Hopes
Matheesha Pathirana
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders, offering a significant boost to the team currently struggling at the bottom of the IPL table. The franchise announced this development on Sunday.

Pathirana, who had been recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, successfully cleared the mandatory fitness test conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket and secured a no-objection certificate. He joined the team ahead of their upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite joining the squad, Pathirana is not expected to play immediately. The team's medical staff will evaluate his match readiness in the upcoming training sessions. Pathirana was acquired by KKR for Rs 18 crore in the last IPL auction. This development offers a glimmer of hope for KKR, who are yet to secure their first win this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
2
Tragedy on the Chenab: Infant Drowns Amid Protest for Bridge Restoration

Tragedy on the Chenab: Infant Drowns Amid Protest for Bridge Restoration

 India
3
Trump's Ultimatum: Power Play in Iran Negotiations

Trump's Ultimatum: Power Play in Iran Negotiations

 United States
4
Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026