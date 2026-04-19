Kerala Stands with Migrant Workers: Urgent Call for Human Rights and Labor Justice

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has condemned alleged human rights abuses against migrant workers in northern states, particularly the Delhi-NCR region. Speaking at a press conference, he highlighted the plight of thousands of workers agitating for basic dignity rather than better wages.

Sivankutty referred to a critical letter by CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby to the Prime Minister, demanding urgent attention to the issue. He argued that rising inflation and insufficient minimum wages in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have compounded the misery of workers, citing Kerala's model of implementing minimum wages.

The minister criticized police repression in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the suppression of democratic protests. He called for the withdrawal of new labor codes, the release of arrested workers, and intervention by the Prime Minister to ensure fair treatment and subsidized cooking gas for migrant laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)