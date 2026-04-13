China Calls for Calm Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions over Strait of Hormuz

China has urged calm and restraint following President Donald Trump's threat to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came after failed negotiations between the United States and Iran. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry highlighted the significance of keeping this vital waterway safe and stable, benefiting the international community at large.

The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, reiterated China's willingness to collaborate with all parties involved to ensure energy security and supply. This statement underscores China's commitment to maintaining harmony in the region amid escalating tensions.

As the situation unfolds, China's call for restraint serves as a reminder of the critical nature of the Strait of Hormuz as a channel for global energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)