Women's Reservation Bill: A Battle for Empowerment
Anurag Thakur accused Congress and other opposition parties of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill. He asserted BJP's commitment to ensuring women's legislative representation amidst opposition's alleged attempts to mislead the public. Despite failing to pass, BJP pledges to continue fighting for women's rights and legislative reservation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing critique against Congress and other opposition groups, accusing them of thwarting efforts to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.
Speaking at a press conference, Thakur accused the opposition of historical neglect and deception on women's empowerment initiatives, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plea for bipartisan backing.
Despite failing to secure the required votes for the amendment, the BJP vows to persist in its mission for women's legislative representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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