Women's Reservation Bill: A Battle for Empowerment

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing critique against Congress and other opposition groups, accusing them of thwarting efforts to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

Speaking at a press conference, Thakur accused the opposition of historical neglect and deception on women's empowerment initiatives, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plea for bipartisan backing.

Despite failing to secure the required votes for the amendment, the BJP vows to persist in its mission for women's legislative representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)