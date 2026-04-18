Tensions Escalate: US Enforces Naval Blockade on Iranian Ports

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that 21 vessels have turned back toward Iran following the US imposition of a naval blockade aimed at Iranian ports. This maneuver is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve regional hostilities.

CENTCOM highlighted that the US guided-missile destroyer, USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), is actively patrolling the Arabian Sea to enforce the blockade. Tensions in West Asia have escalated, prompting the US to increase its maritime presence to oversee shipping activities related to Iran.

Iran's Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, condemned President Donald Trump's statement that the blockade will persist until a full agreement with Iran is finalized. Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran will regulate passage through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing movement only through approved routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)