Left Menu

Blaze in Sabah's Water Village Leaves Thousands Homeless

A devastating fire in Sabah's Sandakan district has displaced thousands, destroying approximately 1,000 homes in a coastal village known for its stilt houses. Strong winds exacerbated the blaze, affecting over 9,000 residents, many of whom belong to marginalized communities. Relief efforts are underway to provide urgent aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:49 IST
Blaze in Sabah's Water Village Leaves Thousands Homeless
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A damaging fire caught Malaysian coastal village Berdamai on Sabah Island off guard, destroying 1,000 homes. Thousands are left displaced, authorities reported.

Approximately 1.32 a.m. local time, fire services faced wind-driven flames moving through the village's wooden structures, hindering their access to sufficient open water due to low tide.

While there were no fatalities, around 9,000 villagers lost residences, mostly belonging to indigenous and stateless communities. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured that federal and Sabah authorities are collaborating to deliver immediate relief and temporary housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

 India
2
Trump's Bold Warning on Iran Negotiations

Trump's Bold Warning on Iran Negotiations

 Global
3
Looming Debate: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament

Looming Debate: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament

 India
4
Urgent Call for Action Against Coal Pollution at Mormugao Port

Urgent Call for Action Against Coal Pollution at Mormugao Port

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026