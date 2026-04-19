Blaze in Sabah's Water Village Leaves Thousands Homeless

A damaging fire caught Malaysian coastal village Berdamai on Sabah Island off guard, destroying 1,000 homes. Thousands are left displaced, authorities reported.

Approximately 1.32 a.m. local time, fire services faced wind-driven flames moving through the village's wooden structures, hindering their access to sufficient open water due to low tide.

While there were no fatalities, around 9,000 villagers lost residences, mostly belonging to indigenous and stateless communities. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured that federal and Sabah authorities are collaborating to deliver immediate relief and temporary housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)