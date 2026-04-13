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Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

The dollar strengthened as U.S.-Iran talks failed, leading to a planned U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Hungary's forint surged after the center-right Tisza party ousted Viktor Orban. Commodities mirrored geopolitical tensions with crude prices rising above $101 per barrel. Market impacts varied globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:47 IST
Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff
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The safe-haven dollar gained strength on Monday following the collapse of peace talks between the United States and Iran. In light of these developments, the U.S. Navy is preparing to blockade Iranian ports, while Hungary's forint made substantial gains after the center-right Tisza party triumphed over Viktor Orban in an election upset.

Global currency markets reacted to the geopolitical developments, with the euro dipping 0.3% and the British pound falling by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars also saw slight declines. President Donald Trump announced an imminent U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, marking a deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations and jeopardizing a precarious ceasefire.

In response to these tensions, crude prices surged, with Brent crude futures crossing the $101 mark. Market analysts noted speculative moves toward the U.S. dollar, bolstered by its safe-haven status. Concurrently, Hungary's currency climbed as Peter Magyar's Tisza party leveraged its national election victory to push the Hungarian forint to highs not seen since February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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