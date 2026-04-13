Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

The safe-haven dollar gained strength on Monday following the collapse of peace talks between the United States and Iran. In light of these developments, the U.S. Navy is preparing to blockade Iranian ports, while Hungary's forint made substantial gains after the center-right Tisza party triumphed over Viktor Orban in an election upset.

Global currency markets reacted to the geopolitical developments, with the euro dipping 0.3% and the British pound falling by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars also saw slight declines. President Donald Trump announced an imminent U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, marking a deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations and jeopardizing a precarious ceasefire.

In response to these tensions, crude prices surged, with Brent crude futures crossing the $101 mark. Market analysts noted speculative moves toward the U.S. dollar, bolstered by its safe-haven status. Concurrently, Hungary's currency climbed as Peter Magyar's Tisza party leveraged its national election victory to push the Hungarian forint to highs not seen since February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)