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Trinamool Candidate Madhuparna Thakur's Assets Surge in Recent Affidavit

TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur's assets have risen by Rs 16 lakh in five years, totaling Rs 55.57 lakh according to her election affidavit for the 2026 assembly election. She owns gold and agricultural land among other assets. Her sister-in-law, Soma Thakur, reported assets worth Rs 4.49 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:53 IST
Trinamool Candidate Madhuparna Thakur's Assets Surge in Recent Affidavit
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress candidate Madhuparna Thakur has reported a significant increase in her total assets, which have grown by over Rs 16 lakh in the past five years.

According to her poll affidavit for the 2026 assembly election, Thakur, the Bagda (SC) nominee for TMC, declared her total assets at Rs 55.57 lakh, up from Rs 39 lakh in 2021 when she debuted as a candidate. Her financial disclosure includes Rs 32,520 in cash, Rs 2,65,010 in bank deposits, and 138.62 grams of gold jewelry valued at Rs 19,91,970. Her movable assets stand at Rs 22,89,501, while her immovable assets are valued at Rs 32,62,810, comprising agricultural land and residential properties.

Her sister-in-law Soma Thakur, a first-time contestant and wife of BJP MP Santanu Thakur, declared total assets of Rs 4.49 lakh, with movable assets of Rs 3,40,480 and a joint loan liability of Rs 86,900. Soma has Rs 40,250 in cash, Rs 1,06,407 in bank deposits, and 70 grams of gold valued at Rs 1,93,823. Unlike Madhuparna, Soma owns no individual land but has a shared interest in a house.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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