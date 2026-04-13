Soundararajan Slams Mylapore's Infrastructure Amid Election Heat

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP candidate for Mylapore constituency, has launched a scathing critique of the DMK-led government, labeling the area's infrastructure as 'very pathetic'.

Speaking to PTI after her campaign visit to Ambedkar Nagar, Soundararajan expressed shock at the dire state of the constituency, pointing to narrow lanes impassable by larger vehicles and a lack of essential public facilities like toilets and waste disposal systems.

In a broader political context, she defended national BJP policies and slated the DMK for its electoral strategies, while noting upcoming visits from top party brass like Prime Minister Modi and J P Nadda to boost the BJP's state electoral efforts.