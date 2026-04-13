Soundararajan Slams Mylapore's Infrastructure Amid Election Heat
Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP candidate for Mylapore in Tamil Nadu, criticized the DMK government, labeling Mylapore's infrastructure as 'very pathetic', contrasting it to DMK's promises. She highlighted issues like narrow lanes and unreconstructed public facilities, while defending Central schemes amidst electoral tensions. She also mentioned upcoming visits by senior BJP leaders.
- Country:
- India
Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP candidate for Mylapore constituency, has launched a scathing critique of the DMK-led government, labeling the area's infrastructure as 'very pathetic'.
Speaking to PTI after her campaign visit to Ambedkar Nagar, Soundararajan expressed shock at the dire state of the constituency, pointing to narrow lanes impassable by larger vehicles and a lack of essential public facilities like toilets and waste disposal systems.
In a broader political context, she defended national BJP policies and slated the DMK for its electoral strategies, while noting upcoming visits from top party brass like Prime Minister Modi and J P Nadda to boost the BJP's state electoral efforts.
ALSO READ
Iran Reconstructs Rail Infrastructure After Airstrikes
Delhi's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Elevated Roads and Metro Expansion
TMC govt halting implementation of central schemes in West Bengal, less than 25 per cent of work completed: Modi in Siliguri.
Khan Market Set for a Modern Makeover: Infrastructure Upgrades Ahead
Bridging Gaps: Majhi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure in Keonjhar