Revitalizing Delhi: From Heritage to Modern Infrastructure

In an initiative to tackle infrastructure challenges, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has announced measures to curb illegal roadside parking, thereby easing traffic congestion in the city.

At the 'Delhi Heritage Week' organized by the Delhi Development Authority, Sandhu emphasized the deployment of cutting-edge technology for urban development. He noted that the Mehrauli Archaeological Park's redevelopment exemplifies efforts to enhance the city's 'ease of living.'

Sandhu also vowed to adopt new systems for street and traffic management, improve women's safety, and prioritize the cleaning of the Yamuna River, signaling a comprehensive approach to elevate the city's infrastructure and heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)