Left Menu

Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Fail to Secure Ceasefire

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended without agreement, complicating the future post-truce. Both countries blamed each other for the failure. The differing proposals emphasize deep-seated disputes over nuclear programs, proxy support, and control of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting a strategic deadlock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:00 IST
Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Fail to Secure Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Ceasefire discussions between the United States and Iran concluded without resolution in Islamabad, raising uncertainties as the current truce nears its expiration. Both sides attributed the stalemate to each other, leaving doubt about future negotiations.

The discussions emphasized entrenched disagreements over nuclear initiatives and regional proxy support. President Trump continued issuing threats against Iran, showcasing the tension that remains tangible despite the absence of ongoing warfare.

As both nations return to strategize their next steps, Pakistan remains hopeful for renewed dialogue. Meanwhile, entrenched positions over crucial matters like the Strait of Hormuz underscore the volatility and the possibility of increased tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

Robots Steal the Show at Hong Kong Expo

 Global
2
Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

 India
3
Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

Bahrain Protests Against Drone Attacks from Iraq

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026