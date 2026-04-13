Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Fail to Secure Ceasefire
Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended without agreement, complicating the future post-truce. Both countries blamed each other for the failure. The differing proposals emphasize deep-seated disputes over nuclear programs, proxy support, and control of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting a strategic deadlock.
- Country:
- Israel
Ceasefire discussions between the United States and Iran concluded without resolution in Islamabad, raising uncertainties as the current truce nears its expiration. Both sides attributed the stalemate to each other, leaving doubt about future negotiations.
The discussions emphasized entrenched disagreements over nuclear initiatives and regional proxy support. President Trump continued issuing threats against Iran, showcasing the tension that remains tangible despite the absence of ongoing warfare.
As both nations return to strategize their next steps, Pakistan remains hopeful for renewed dialogue. Meanwhile, entrenched positions over crucial matters like the Strait of Hormuz underscore the volatility and the possibility of increased tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Leo pushes back on US President Trump's criticism of his peace message, reports AP.
U.S. Withdraws from Iran Negotiations: A Diplomatic Stalemate
Trump says US will work with Iran to 'dig up' enriched uranium buried under strikes last summer; Iran does not confirm, reports AP.
US Issues Ultimatum to Iran Over Enriched Uranium
Building Strong India-US Ties: A Dinner with President Trump