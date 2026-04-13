Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Fail to Secure Ceasefire

Ceasefire discussions between the United States and Iran concluded without resolution in Islamabad, raising uncertainties as the current truce nears its expiration. Both sides attributed the stalemate to each other, leaving doubt about future negotiations.

The discussions emphasized entrenched disagreements over nuclear initiatives and regional proxy support. President Trump continued issuing threats against Iran, showcasing the tension that remains tangible despite the absence of ongoing warfare.

As both nations return to strategize their next steps, Pakistan remains hopeful for renewed dialogue. Meanwhile, entrenched positions over crucial matters like the Strait of Hormuz underscore the volatility and the possibility of increased tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)