U.S. Withdraws from Iran Negotiations: A Diplomatic Stalemate
U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that negotiations with Iran have ended without reaching a deal. The discussions have concluded without any resolution, and U.S. officials are planning to return to the United States. This development marks a significant diplomatic stalemate in U.S.-Iran relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:20 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed to reporters on Sunday that the talks with Iran have collapsed without achieving a deal.
Speaking from Pakistan, Vance highlighted the absence of any agreement, indicating a diplomatic impasse.
U.S. officials are now preparing to return to the United States, marking a significant setback in negotiations with Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic US-Iran Peace Talks Underway in Pakistan
Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran Meet in Pakistan Amid Hormuz Dispute
Historic U.S.-Iran Talks in Pakistan Aim to End Six-Week War
High-Stakes Talks in Islamabad: Iran, US, and Pakistan Seek Ceasefire Stability
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan's Fighter Jets Join Saudi Arabia Under Defense Pact