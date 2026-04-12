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U.S. Withdraws from Iran Negotiations: A Diplomatic Stalemate

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that negotiations with Iran have ended without reaching a deal. The discussions have concluded without any resolution, and U.S. officials are planning to return to the United States. This development marks a significant diplomatic stalemate in U.S.-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:20 IST
U.S. Withdraws from Iran Negotiations: A Diplomatic Stalemate
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed to reporters on Sunday that the talks with Iran have collapsed without achieving a deal.

Speaking from Pakistan, Vance highlighted the absence of any agreement, indicating a diplomatic impasse.

U.S. officials are now preparing to return to the United States, marking a significant setback in negotiations with Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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