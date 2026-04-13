Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC
At a rally in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Mamata Banerjee and Humayun Kabir for allegedly opposing the Ram Temple and supporting a Babri Masjid replica. Shah asserted that the BJP would not allow such projects in Bengal. The TMC and BJP engage in a fierce battle for the upcoming state polls.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, at a poll rally in Raniganj. Shah accused Banerjee and Humayun Kabir of ambitions to construct a mosque in Bengal similar to Ayodhya's demolished Babri Masjid.
Drawing direct parallels with Kabir's efforts, Shah asserted that the BJP will not permit the construction of a Babri Masjid in the state if it wins the upcoming elections. The remarks came amid high tensions in the state's coal mine belt, signaling a contentious electoral race.
The political discourse heated up as Banerjee alleged a financial deal between Kabir and the BJP to divide minority votes. Meanwhile, Shah promised to address infiltration and illegal immigration, proposing strong action against perceived government inaction under Banerjee's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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