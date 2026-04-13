Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, at a poll rally in Raniganj. Shah accused Banerjee and Humayun Kabir of ambitions to construct a mosque in Bengal similar to Ayodhya's demolished Babri Masjid.

Drawing direct parallels with Kabir's efforts, Shah asserted that the BJP will not permit the construction of a Babri Masjid in the state if it wins the upcoming elections. The remarks came amid high tensions in the state's coal mine belt, signaling a contentious electoral race.

The political discourse heated up as Banerjee alleged a financial deal between Kabir and the BJP to divide minority votes. Meanwhile, Shah promised to address infiltration and illegal immigration, proposing strong action against perceived government inaction under Banerjee's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)