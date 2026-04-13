Left Menu

Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

At a rally in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Mamata Banerjee and Humayun Kabir for allegedly opposing the Ram Temple and supporting a Babri Masjid replica. Shah asserted that the BJP would not allow such projects in Bengal. The TMC and BJP engage in a fierce battle for the upcoming state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raniganj | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST
Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, at a poll rally in Raniganj. Shah accused Banerjee and Humayun Kabir of ambitions to construct a mosque in Bengal similar to Ayodhya's demolished Babri Masjid.

Drawing direct parallels with Kabir's efforts, Shah asserted that the BJP will not permit the construction of a Babri Masjid in the state if it wins the upcoming elections. The remarks came amid high tensions in the state's coal mine belt, signaling a contentious electoral race.

The political discourse heated up as Banerjee alleged a financial deal between Kabir and the BJP to divide minority votes. Meanwhile, Shah promised to address infiltration and illegal immigration, proposing strong action against perceived government inaction under Banerjee's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

 Global
2
Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

 Belgium
3
NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

 Global
4
AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026