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New DA Leadership Faces Trust Challenge with Black Voters in South Africa

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the new leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance, aims to tackle the trust issues among black voters to expand the party's influence. Despite being the second-largest party, the DA is perceived as representing white privilege. Hill-Lewis acknowledges challenges but underscores commitment to all South Africans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:15 IST
New DA Leadership Faces Trust Challenge with Black Voters in South Africa

Geordin Hill-Lewis, recently elected leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party, plans to tackle the 'trust deficit' among black voters to boost his party's stature nationwide. Currently holding 22% of parliamentary seats, the DA aims to dispel its image as a party of white privilege.

As the second consecutive white leader of the DA, Hill-Lewis follows John Steenhuisen and stresses the importance of communication and genuine concern for the welfare of all South Africans. He emphasized the need for closer engagement with communities and addressing voter concerns.

Hill-Lewis reiterated the DA's opposition to the ANC's Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy, asserting that opposition does not equate to being against black advancement. He aims for the DA to form successful coalitions while aspiring to lead a government that surpasses the ANC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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