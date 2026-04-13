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Diplomatic Dialogue: Macron to Meet Machado Amidst Venezuelan Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The meeting's details remain undisclosed, while Machado, who faces legal scrutiny in Venezuela, engages in a European tour. The encounter occurs amid controversy over her support for U.S. actions against Caracas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:58 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Macron to Meet Machado Amidst Venezuelan Tensions
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for discussions with Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado. Though the agenda of their meeting is currently unspecified, it signifies a notable diplomatic exchange.

Machado, who has been residing outside Venezuela since she left to receive the Nobel Peace Prize last December, is currently on a tour around European nations. This Saturday, she will participate in a gathering at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square, garnering attention amid her ongoing political involvement.

While Machado remains under investigation in Venezuela, the situation is exacerbated by remarks from prominent Venezuelan lawmakers. Delcy Rodriguez has articulated that Machado should face accountability for her advocacy of U.S. intervention in Caracas. However, the legal implications of her return to Venezuela remain uncertain as debate rages over the provisions of a recent amnesty law.

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