High Stakes: U.S. Blockade on Iranian Ports Escalates Global Tensions

The deadline for the U.S. military blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports expired on Monday, escalating tensions after talks to end the war collapsed. Iran has vowed to retaliate against the ports of its Gulf neighbors.

Oil prices soared over $100 per barrel, reflecting deep concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption to global supply. The U.S. President, Donald Trump, announced that his administration would block Iranian vessels and any ships agreeing to Iran's transit fees, while the military has been instructed to eliminate Iranian fast-attack ships that challenge the blockade.

NATO members, including Britain and France, have distanced themselves from participating in the blockade, emphasizing the urgent need to reopen the strait. As diplomatic strains mount, Iran's demands remain steadfast, while the U.S. and Israeli military actions continue to challenge regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)