Stalin vs. Sitharaman: A Social Media Showdown on Paddy Bonus Policy

A spirited social media exchange has unfolded between Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on a contentious paddy bonus policy. The dispute arose from an advisory letter sent by the Centre to states, provoking a war of words on platform 'X'.

Chief Minister Stalin accused Sitharaman of twisting facts, labeling her assertion that most states agreed to the Centre's stance as a 'blatant lie.' He insisted the Centre's request to review and potentially discontinue Tamil Nadu's bonus program on paddy affected farmers negatively.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman defended the advisory, emphasizing its role in promoting nutritional and economic stability by encouraging the production of vital crops such as pulses and oilseeds. She alleged that Stalin misinterpreted the Centre's intentions, using the issue to fuel anti-Centre rhetoric rather than prioritize farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)