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Calls for Accountability: Scandals Rock Capitol Hill

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell faces mounting pressure to resign over serious sexual misconduct allegations, with a congressional ethics committee investigating the claims. Swalwell is among four lawmakers accused of misconduct, prompting calls for accountability. Expulsion, requiring a two-thirds vote, is being considered as more details emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:18 IST
Calls for Accountability: Scandals Rock Capitol Hill
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The political landscape on Capitol Hill is currently witnessing a spate of controversies as U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell from California faces mounting calls to resign. Allegations of sexual misconduct have overshadowed his gubernatorial campaign, with a congressional ethics committee launching an investigation to determine if any House rules were violated.

Swalwell is not alone; he is one of four congressional members, including both Democrats and Republicans, under intense scrutiny for various misconduct charges. The pressure escalates as potential expulsion looms, with only six members historically having faced such severe consequences in the House. Initiatives for expulsion have emerged from both sides of the aisle, emphasizing bipartisan concern over these allegations.

The controversies highlight the urgent need for accountability within Congress. Members from battleground districts, critical for upcoming elections, advocate for swift and transparent investigations to rebuild public trust. As accusations continue to unfold against several lawmakers, the integrity of Congress hangs in the balance, with voters watching closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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