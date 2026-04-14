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Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed's Sudden Exit

Naseer Ahmed, the Karnataka Chief Minister's political secretary, has been removed from his position amid discord within the Congress party. Allegations suggest he worked against the party's chosen candidate, Samarth Shamanur, in the Davangere South bypolls. Internal party tensions have surfaced, with Muslim leaders demanding representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:39 IST
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed's Sudden Exit
Naseer Ahmed
  • Country:
  • India

Naseer Ahmed, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been abruptly dismissed from his position. Party insiders claim Ahmed worked against the Congress candidate in the Davangere South Assembly bypolls. The candidate, Samarth Shamanur, faced internal resistance, particularly from the party's Muslim leaders.

The opposition from Muslim leaders stems from their desire for a community representative. Despite Congress's decision to field Shamanur, rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan initially filed for nomination but withdrew under pressure. The constituency's considerable Muslim population wanted better representation.

Congress's senior cadre, including B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, clarified the situation. Khan mentioned that Muslim leaders openly sought a candidate from their community, highlighting ongoing discontent within the party following Ahmed's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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