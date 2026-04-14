Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Naseer Ahmed's Sudden Exit

Naseer Ahmed, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been abruptly dismissed from his position. Party insiders claim Ahmed worked against the Congress candidate in the Davangere South Assembly bypolls. The candidate, Samarth Shamanur, faced internal resistance, particularly from the party's Muslim leaders.

The opposition from Muslim leaders stems from their desire for a community representative. Despite Congress's decision to field Shamanur, rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan initially filed for nomination but withdrew under pressure. The constituency's considerable Muslim population wanted better representation.

Congress's senior cadre, including B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, clarified the situation. Khan mentioned that Muslim leaders openly sought a candidate from their community, highlighting ongoing discontent within the party following Ahmed's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)