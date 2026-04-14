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Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Before Key Elections

Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee, has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged financial misconduct related to hawala transactions. With Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections imminent, his detention has sparked political controversy, amid allegations of hidden financial activities and influence over electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:52 IST
Political Strategies Under Scrutiny: I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel Arrested Days Before Key Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), on charges related to alleged hawala transactions. This move comes amid heated political climates in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where the organization plays a vital role in political consultancy.

Chandel was arrested following investigations into funds reportedly funneled from political parties, which were allegedly disguised as unsecured, interest-free loans. The ED claims that Chandel was integral to dividing these funds into legitimate and illicit categories, thereby obscuring their true origins and purposes.

The arrest has intensified political tension, with Trinamool Congress raising concerns about election fairness. Moreover, the situation is compounded by previous confrontations between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ED officials during raids, raising questions about the political undertones of these developments.

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