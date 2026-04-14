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Kremlin Avoids Comment on Trump's Controversial AI Image

The Kremlin opted not to comment on an AI-generated image posted by Donald Trump, depicting him as a Jesus-like figure. The image stirred controversy, featuring Trump with a glowing orb and other symbolic elements. Trump's denial about its implied message didn't quell the conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:13 IST
Kremlin Avoids Comment on Trump's Controversial AI Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has chosen to stay silent on a controversial AI-generated image shared by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The digitally crafted picture portrays Trump in a Jesus-like pose, holding a glowing orb, and has sparked widespread discussion online.

In the image, Trump is seen performing a gesture often associated with healing. The backdrop features iconic American symbols, including the Statue of Liberty, fireworks, fighter jets, and eagles, adding layers of interpretation and intrigue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov succinctly declined to provide any insights, saying, 'I really would prefer not to comment on this at all.' Meanwhile, Trump has refuted claims that the image was intended to depict him as a Christ figure, yet public curiosity remains undeterred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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