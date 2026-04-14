Diplomatic Bridges: Macron Mediates Iran-US Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken on a diplomatic role, engaging in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump to encourage a revival of negotiations between Washington and Iran. Macron's call for dialogue comes amidst concerns of escalating tensions between the two nations.

In a declaration on social media platform X, the French leader stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally and swiftly. Macron's proactive stance highlights his commitment to play a central part in maintaining regional stability.

The French President expressed confidence that negotiations could resume promptly, provided they have the support of key international stakeholders. His efforts are seen as a crucial step in fostering diplomatic relations and easing geopolitical friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)