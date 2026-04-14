Keiko Fujimori Advances in Peru's Presidential Race As Tally Nears Completion

Keiko Fujimori, a conservative political figure and former congresswoman, has secured her position in the presidential runoff in Peru, as the official counting enters its third day.

Fujimori garnered 16.9% of the votes, positioning her against Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto, who are locked in a close race for second place with 13% and 12%, respectively.

The political landscape remains uncertain as no candidate has attained the requisite 50% majority, necessitating a runoff in the world's third-largest copper-producing nation amidst extended voting due to procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)