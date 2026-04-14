Keiko Fujimori Advances in Peru's Presidential Race As Tally Nears Completion
Keiko Fujimori leads Peru's presidential election, advancing to the runoff with 16.9% votes. Former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga and center-left Jorge Nieto compete for second place. A runoff is necessary as no candidate achieved the 50% threshold in an election marked by delays and logistical issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:14 IST
Keiko Fujimori, a conservative political figure and former congresswoman, has secured her position in the presidential runoff in Peru, as the official counting enters its third day.
Fujimori garnered 16.9% of the votes, positioning her against Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto, who are locked in a close race for second place with 13% and 12%, respectively.
The political landscape remains uncertain as no candidate has attained the requisite 50% majority, necessitating a runoff in the world's third-largest copper-producing nation amidst extended voting due to procedural delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)