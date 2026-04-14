Empowering Democracy: Women's Reservation Bill Urges Swift Action

The Women's Reservation Bill is being hailed as a historic step toward improving India's democratic representation, as leaders call for its timely enactment. At a press conference held by the Centre for Social Research, leaders urged political parties to put aside differences and prioritize the Bill's implementation.

Ranjana Kumari emphasized the importance of passing this legislation, which reserves 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. Organizations like Women Power Connect highlighted the chronic underrepresentation of women in India's political framework, citing the current low representation rate of around 14% in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill is seen as a means to make governance more inclusive and representative. Advocates call for building consensus across party lines ahead of the 2029 elections and stress that administrative processes must not hinder the Bill's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)