Samrat Choudhary: From Political Turbulence to Bihar's Deputy CM

Samrat Choudhary's political career has been marked by swift changes and strategic maneuvers since he first entered the political arena nearly three decades ago as a minister in Bihar. Despite an early setback when a governor removed him over eligibility issues, Choudhary persisted, eventually regaining a ministerial role within different party contexts.

In 2017, he joined the BJP, swiftly rising through the ranks due to his affiliation with the influential Koeri community. His political acumen and ability to adapt have culminated in his elevation to Deputy Chief Minister, a role through which he aims to cement BJP's influence in Bihar.

Choudhary's rise reflects broader political strategies in Bihar, characterized by the BJP's complex relationship with the JD(U) and its leadership. As Deputy CM, he faces the challenge of turning Bihar into a BJP stronghold while managing alliances with parties harboring varying degrees of loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)