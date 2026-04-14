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Samrat Choudhary to Succeed Nitish Kumar as Bihar's New Chief Minister

Samrat Choudhary, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, will take office as the state's new Chief Minister following Nitish Kumar's resignation. Choudhary was elected as the leader of the NDA legislative party and is set to take oath on Wednesday. His leadership promises to propel Bihar's development and governance to new heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:45 IST
Samrat Choudhary to Succeed Nitish Kumar as Bihar's New Chief Minister
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will assume the role of Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar, marking a significant political shift in the state. Choudhary, selected as the leader of the NDA legislative party, will take his oath on Wednesday.

The transition follows a strategic move by Nitish Kumar, who recently took up a Rajya Sabha seat and recommended Samrat Choudhary's name at the NDA legislative party meeting. Union Minister Nityanand Rai confirmed Choudhary's unanimous election as the leader.

Choudhary, who has been with the BJP since 2017, expressed his commitment to continuing the development momentum in Bihar, promising to lead with the backing of NDA leaders and the strategic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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