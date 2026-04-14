Southern CMs Unite Against Pro Rata Delimitation Model

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has intensified his opposition to the pro rata model of delimiting Lok Sabha seats, rallying support from his counterparts in southern states and Puducherry. In letters to Chief Ministers across the region, Reddy warned that the proposed changes threaten political representation for southern states, despite their economic contributions.

Reddy contends that under the pro rata model, states with higher population growth would unfairly gain political power, thus rewarding demographic expansion over progress. This, he argues, could widen the existing gap in parliamentary representation between northern and southern states, compromising the political voice of southern regions that have invested heavily in stabilizing population and boosting economic growth.

Suggesting a hybrid model, Reddy proposes allocating half of any additional seats based on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and other performance metrics, alongside the pro rata method. The Chief Minister has called for collective action among southern states to address these concerns and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)