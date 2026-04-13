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Revanth Reddy Highlights Concerns Over Women's Reservation and Lok Sabha Delimitation

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to separate women's reservation from Lok Sabha seat delimitation issues. He warns against using the popular reform as a pretext for population-based seat allocation, which could harm southern and smaller states. Reddy calls for national consensus and fair policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:12 IST
Revanth Reddy Highlights Concerns Over Women's Reservation and Lok Sabha Delimitation
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File Photo/TelanganaCMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a stand, emphasizing the critical need to address the national debate over women's reservation and the proposed delineation of Lok Sabha seats. In communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he highlighted the distinction between the widely supported women's reservation reform and the contentious delimitation issue.

Reddy advocated for the immediate implementation of women's reservation, particularly in state assemblies, cautioning against using this reform as a justification for population-based Lok Sabha seat delimitation—which he warned could disadvantage southern and smaller states. He emphasized the risk such a move poses to fairness and federal balance.

The Chief Minister called on the central government to consider alternative models that go beyond a simple population-based formula. He stressed the importance of national consensus and urged consultations with all political parties before implementing structural changes that impact the country's unity and fairness.

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