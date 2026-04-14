Left Menu

Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

As the government pushes forward with the women's quota law and delimitation bills, Congress accuses the BJP of misusing these measures to execute an unconstitutional delimitation exercise. The proposed increase in Lok Sabha and state assembly seats to implement women's reservation has sparked significant political backlash. Criticism highlights concerns over using outdated census data and inadequate consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:19 IST
Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is moving swiftly with legislation on women's reservations and delimitation, igniting a political firestorm. Congress has accused BJP of leveraging these bills to enforce a 'deeply flawed, unconstitutional and anti-federal' delimitation exercise, raising national concerns over democracy's integrity.

An increase in Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to up to 850 is proposed to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls after a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census. Amendments to the Constitution seek to accommodate 33 per cent reservations for women, significantly altering political futures.

Critics underscore flawed intents and timing, with Congress's Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal expressing grave concerns. They argue against using outdated census data when a new census is about to commence, advocating for broader consultations. The proposed measures aim at immediate action but have ignited debates on federalism and representation integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in Indian Premier ...

 Global
2
Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israel

Historic Talks Amid Tensions: US Brokers Dialogues Between Lebanon and Israe...

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins

Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Bac...

 India
4
KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

KKR’s Struggle with the Bat: Underdogs Fight for 160 Against Rivals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026