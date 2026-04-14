Women's Quota Law Sparks Controversy Amid Delimitation Debate

The Indian government is moving swiftly with legislation on women's reservations and delimitation, igniting a political firestorm. Congress has accused BJP of leveraging these bills to enforce a 'deeply flawed, unconstitutional and anti-federal' delimitation exercise, raising national concerns over democracy's integrity.

An increase in Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to up to 850 is proposed to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls after a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census. Amendments to the Constitution seek to accommodate 33 per cent reservations for women, significantly altering political futures.

Critics underscore flawed intents and timing, with Congress's Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal expressing grave concerns. They argue against using outdated census data when a new census is about to commence, advocating for broader consultations. The proposed measures aim at immediate action but have ignited debates on federalism and representation integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)