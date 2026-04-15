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ENI Navigates New Waters with Venezuelan Crude to Spain

Italian oil and gas producer ENI has shipped a 1-million-barrel cargo of Venezuelan heavy crude to Spain for the first time in nearly two years, following the grant of U.S. licenses allowing such exports under a deal between Venezuela and Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 02:23 IST
ENI Navigates New Waters with Venezuelan Crude to Spain
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Italian oil and gas giant ENI has successfully loaded a 1-million-barrel shipment of Venezuelan heavy crude bound for Spain. This marks the first such export in almost two years after the U.S. issued licenses enabling these transactions.

Prior to this, trading houses like Trafigura and Vitol dominated Venezuela's oil exports under a flagship supply agreement reached in January between Caracas and Washington. Now, partnerships with state company PDVSA, including ENI, have opened the door to new export destinations under the revised licenses.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Front Cruiser departed on Tuesday from Venezuela's Jose terminal en route to the Cartagena port in Spain. ENI has yet to comment on this development.

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