Historic Negotiator Roelf Meyer Appointed as South Africa's US Ambassador
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. Meyer, a key figure in talks ending apartheid, steps into the role amid tense South Africa-U.S. relations. This vacancy follows Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion under Trump's controversial policies towards South Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:27 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer, a prominent figure in South Africa's transition to democracy, as the nation's next ambassador to the United States.
Meyer, renowned for his crucial role in the 1990s negotiations that concluded white minority rule, steps into the ambassadorial role after a significant vacancy.
South Africa's previous ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled in 2025 during Donald Trump's second presidential term, which saw strained U.S.-South Africa relations due to contentious immigration policies and diplomatic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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