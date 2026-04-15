Saudi Arabia Strengthens Ties with Pakistan via Multibillion-Dollar Financial Aid

Saudi Arabia has announced a substantial financial aid package to support Pakistan, aimed at easing the country's fiscal challenges linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates. Riyadh has pledged $3 billion in additional support and agreed to extend a $5 billion deposit for an extended period.

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed this development during a briefing in Washington, emphasizing the strengthening relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This bond was further cemented last year through a mutual defense pact, which treats aggression against either nation as an attack on both.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson from the Saudi Ministry of Finance told Reuters that the $3 billion deposit agreement is aimed at supporting Pakistan's balance of payments. The ongoing collaboration highlights the deepening ties between the two countries amid financial and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)