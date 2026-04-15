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Hungary's Media Revolution: A New Era Under Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar, Hungary's election victor, plans to reform state media once in power, ensuring press freedom and passing a new media law. His TISZA party's win ends Viktor Orban's lengthy rule. Magyar commits to broadcasting truth and restructuring a system criticized for undermining democratic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:20 IST
Hungary's Media Revolution: A New Era Under Peter Magyar
election

Peter Magyar, who emerged victorious in Hungary's recent election, announced sweeping changes for the country's state media system after assuming office. Central to his plans is a commitment to press freedom, highlighted by drafting new media laws.

Magyar asserts that Hungarian citizens deserve access to truthful public service broadcasts. His remarks follow criticisms that former Prime Minister Viktor Orban monopolized media operations, limiting opposition access and skewing reporting in favor of his Fidesz party's narratives.

With the TISZA party's landslide victory, Magyar's government is poised to revamp media operations. This move aims to rectify what the European Union and critics have labeled as deviations from democratic norms, marking a significant shift in Hungary's media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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