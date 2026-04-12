Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls

In the closing days leading to Sunday's election, Hungary's opposition centre-right Tisza party emerges as the preferred choice among voters. According to a final opinion poll conducted by 21 Research Centre, 55% of the electorate backs the Tisza party.

The ruling Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, trails with 38% support in the same survey, signaling a potential shift in political power.

The analysis, published by news site Telex.hu, projects the Tisza party to secure 132 seats in Hungary's 199-seat parliament, indicating a significant position in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)