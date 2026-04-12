Tisza Party Leads in Pre-Election Polls
Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads with 55% in final opinion polls against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party's 38%, according to 21 Research Centre. The survey indicates Tisza might secure 132 mandates in Hungary's 199-seat parliament, as reported by Telex.hu, just ahead of Sunday's elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
In the closing days leading to Sunday's election, Hungary's opposition centre-right Tisza party emerges as the preferred choice among voters. According to a final opinion poll conducted by 21 Research Centre, 55% of the electorate backs the Tisza party.
The ruling Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, trails with 38% support in the same survey, signaling a potential shift in political power.
The analysis, published by news site Telex.hu, projects the Tisza party to secure 132 seats in Hungary's 199-seat parliament, indicating a significant position in the country's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)