Hungary's Tisza Party Poised for Parliamentary Victory
The opposition Tisza party in Hungary is set to win 132 seats in the 199-seat parliament according to partial results. With 29.2% of votes counted, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is projected to secure only 59 mandates, as reported by the national election office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 00:26 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's opposition Tisza party is projected to clinch a decisive victory in the 199-seat parliament, securing 132 mandates based on partial election results.
With 29.2% of the votes tallied, the national election office announced these preliminary findings on Sunday.
In contrast, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party is expected to garner merely 59 seats as current standings suggest.
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