Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity at Bengali New Year

On the occasion of the Bengali New Year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her 'Poila Boishakh' greetings to the people. She reiterated the importance of giving a strong democratic response to any attempts by the 'zamindars in Delhi' to infringe upon the people's voting rights.

In a post on the social media platform X, Banerjee expressed her hope that the new year would herald a time free of blemishes for all. She praised Bengal's rich cultural legacy and underscored its role as an exemplar of communal harmony, while voicing concerns about 'malevolent forces' threatening this harmony.

Banerjee exhorted the electorate to remain unified in opposing divisive and authoritarian elements. She further urged voters to actively protect their democratic rights in the upcoming Assembly elections by casting their votes for the Trinamool Congress, encouraging solidarity against narrow-mindedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)