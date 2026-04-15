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Raids Spark Political Uproar as Punjab Elections Loom

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned ED raids on businesses linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal, claiming it as BJP's maneuvering for the upcoming Punjab elections. Raids were conducted under FEMA at Mittal's affiliated entities. The political context heightens, with Punjab elections due early next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:52 IST
Raids Spark Political Uproar as Punjab Elections Loom
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Punjab has heated up as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vehemently criticized the Enforcement Directorate's actions targeting businesses associated with AAP Rajya Sabha Member Ashok Mittal.

Mann accused the BJP of gearing up for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections through these raids, executed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Mittal, recently named deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha, faced scrutiny, with ED officials descending on his business properties, prompting a significant political response. Punjab's electoral battle intensifies with these developments ahead of the elections scheduled for early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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