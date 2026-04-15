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Punjab Political Showdown: ED Raids Stir Controversy Ahead of Elections

The Enforcement Directorate's raids on business entities connected to AAP MP Ashok Mittal have triggered a political clash ahead of Punjab's impending elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the move as BJP's pre-poll strategy. In response, BJP criticized AAP, accusing it of corruption, while AAP leaders decried misuse of investigative agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:15 IST
Punjab Political Showdown: ED Raids Stir Controversy Ahead of Elections
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The Enforcement Directorate's recent raids on establishments linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal have sparked a fierce political confrontation. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denounced these actions, accusing the BJP of beginning its tactics for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

In retaliation, BJP leaders have lambasted Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party, branding them as 'thieves and robbers'. They defended the raids as a necessary step under Prime Minister Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' scheme, claiming they target corruption.

Amid this escalating war of words, AAP figures including Arvind Kejriwal voiced their opposition, criticizing the central government for allegedly weaponizing investigative agencies to suppress political opposition. As the Punjab elections draw near, these developments underscore the tense political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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