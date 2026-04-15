Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Campaigns and Rising Voices: BJP's Road to West Bengal 2026

BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana from Bankura campaigns uniquely for 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election on an e-rickshaw. With 100 volunteers in tow, he promises change, criticizes TMC's governance, and supports justice for all. Meanwhile, BJP's Krishna Kant Shah listens to Birbhum's voters at the local fish market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:42 IST
E-Rickshaw Campaigns and Rising Voices: BJP's Road to West Bengal 2026
BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana from Bankura constituency campaigns in E-rickshaw (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a novel strategy for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, BJP's Niladri Shekhar Dana is making waves in the Bankura constituency by campaigning on an e-rickshaw. Accompanied by supporters, chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' resonate through the streets, capturing local attention.

Dana reveals a team of 100 volunteers working tirelessly from 8 am to 9 pm, conducting door-to-door outreach efforts. He claims that a strong pro-BJP sentiment is sweeping the region, asserting that the ruling Trinamool Congress is on the verge of defeat. He lambasts the TMC using harsh descriptors such as 'thief' and 'thug rule,' accusing them of neglecting law and order and ignoring the public's demands for change.

Addressing the coal scam, Dana promises justice, stating, 'Justice to all, appeasement to none.' He emphasizes that the Enforcement Directorate operates under the Supreme Court's directives, targeting crime, not politics. Meanwhile, BJP's Krishna Kant Shah engages with Birbhum's locals at a fish market, addressing concerns over inadequate water supply and urging for a 'double-engine' government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adam Peaty's Olympic Ambition: Aiming for Gold Once More

Adam Peaty's Olympic Ambition: Aiming for Gold Once More

 Global
2
Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir

Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir

 India
3
UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

 United Arab Emirates
4
Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan

Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026