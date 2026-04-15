E-Rickshaw Campaigns and Rising Voices: BJP's Road to West Bengal 2026

In a novel strategy for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, BJP's Niladri Shekhar Dana is making waves in the Bankura constituency by campaigning on an e-rickshaw. Accompanied by supporters, chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' resonate through the streets, capturing local attention.

Dana reveals a team of 100 volunteers working tirelessly from 8 am to 9 pm, conducting door-to-door outreach efforts. He claims that a strong pro-BJP sentiment is sweeping the region, asserting that the ruling Trinamool Congress is on the verge of defeat. He lambasts the TMC using harsh descriptors such as 'thief' and 'thug rule,' accusing them of neglecting law and order and ignoring the public's demands for change.

Addressing the coal scam, Dana promises justice, stating, 'Justice to all, appeasement to none.' He emphasizes that the Enforcement Directorate operates under the Supreme Court's directives, targeting crime, not politics. Meanwhile, BJP's Krishna Kant Shah engages with Birbhum's locals at a fish market, addressing concerns over inadequate water supply and urging for a 'double-engine' government.

(With inputs from agencies.)