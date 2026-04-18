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Controversy Surrounds FIR Against Rahul Gandhi in Dual Citizenship Case

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Allahabad High Court's decision to file an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over dual citizenship allegations. Gehlot deemed the order surprising and unnecessary, referencing earlier dismissals of similar petitions and highlighting Gandhi's family's contributions to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:03 IST
Controversy Surrounds FIR Against Rahul Gandhi in Dual Citizenship Case
FIR
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  • India

In a surprising development, the Allahabad High Court has ordered the filing of an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in an alleged dual citizenship case, prompting former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to question the necessity and timing of the decision.

Gehlot expressed his dismay, stating that previous similar petitions had been dismissed by the Allahabad High Court in 2025 and the Supreme Court in 2019, making the current directive difficult to comprehend. The case, initiated by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, claims Gandhi declared British citizenship and incorporated a UK-based company.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by Gandhi's family for India and his own efforts to foster national unity, Gehlot described the action against the Congress leader as unfortunate. The debate over Gandhi's citizenship status reignites a long-standing political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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