TMC's Staunch Stand: A Fight Against BJP's Influence

In a fervent appeal at a poll rally in Murshidabad, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee urged voters to back TMC, asserting that it's the only viable option to counter BJP's growing influence, while accusing the BJP of exploiting Congress fragility.

Banerjee criticized the perceived coalition of Congress, Humayun Kabir, and central agencies as being complicit with BJP, and warned against efforts to mislead minority communities. He underscored the gravity of voter suppression tactics and promised resistance against any constitutional changes that could be detrimental.

Addressing the issue of erosion along the Ganga, Banerjee laid down TMC's rehabilitation plans for displaced families and emphasized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support. He ensured financial backing for those affected and called for sustained voter vigilance until the election's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)