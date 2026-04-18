Left Menu

TMC's Staunch Stand: A Fight Against BJP's Influence

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee rallied in Murshidabad, urging voters to support TMC to counteract BJP's influence. He accused the BJP of undermining Congress and central agencies of being BJP tools. Highlighting issues like minority rights and river erosion, Banerjee vowed support for affected families, urging voter vigilance during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:19 IST
TMC's Staunch Stand: A Fight Against BJP's Influence
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal at a poll rally in Murshidabad, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee urged voters to back TMC, asserting that it's the only viable option to counter BJP's growing influence, while accusing the BJP of exploiting Congress fragility.

Banerjee criticized the perceived coalition of Congress, Humayun Kabir, and central agencies as being complicit with BJP, and warned against efforts to mislead minority communities. He underscored the gravity of voter suppression tactics and promised resistance against any constitutional changes that could be detrimental.

Addressing the issue of erosion along the Ganga, Banerjee laid down TMC's rehabilitation plans for displaced families and emphasized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's support. He ensured financial backing for those affected and called for sustained voter vigilance until the election's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India
2
Relief Urged for Stressed Electoral Booth Officers

Relief Urged for Stressed Electoral Booth Officers

 India
3
Valiant Navy: Iran's New Wave of Defiance

Valiant Navy: Iran's New Wave of Defiance

 Iran
4
Tragedy at Vedanta Power Plant: Rising Death Toll & Calls for Accountability

Tragedy at Vedanta Power Plant: Rising Death Toll & Calls for Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026