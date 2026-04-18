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Anti-women mentality of Congress has been exposed: Rijiju on defeat of bill to amend women's quota law in LS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:35 IST
Anti-women mentality of Congress has been exposed: Rijiju on defeat of bill to amend women's quota law in LS.
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-women mentality of Congress has been exposed: Rijiju on defeat of bill to amend women's quota law in LS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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