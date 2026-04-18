Left Menu

Pope Leo Challenges Resource Exploitation in Africa

Pope Leo delivered powerful speeches during his Africa tour, condemning resource exploitation and false promises by leaders. He urged Angolans to resist the 'slavery' of the wealthy elite and called on political leaders to prioritize their citizens' welfare over corporate interests. His remarks drew large and enthusiastic crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:45 IST
Pope Leo Challenges Resource Exploitation in Africa
Pope Leo

Pope Leo sharply criticized the exploitation of natural resources in Africa, targeting leaders who promise wealth but fail to deliver, resulting in widespread suffering and death. Speaking in Angola on his African tour, he urged citizens to strive for a society free from the 'slavery imposed by the elite.'

Refuting speculations of targeting any specific individual, Leo distanced himself from comments seemingly aimed at President Trump. Instead, he condemned foreign influence on Angola's resources, which often benefits multinational corporations over local communities.

Despite facing poverty, Angola holds a strong Catholic presence, providing a significant platform for Leo's message. His speeches have resonated across Africa, drawing vast crowds eager to engage with his urgent call for social and economic justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

The Impact of NEP 2020 on West Bengal's Higher Education: A Crisis Unfolding

 India
2
Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

 India
4
Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026