Pope Leo Challenges Resource Exploitation in Africa
Pope Leo delivered powerful speeches during his Africa tour, condemning resource exploitation and false promises by leaders. He urged Angolans to resist the 'slavery' of the wealthy elite and called on political leaders to prioritize their citizens' welfare over corporate interests. His remarks drew large and enthusiastic crowds.
Pope Leo sharply criticized the exploitation of natural resources in Africa, targeting leaders who promise wealth but fail to deliver, resulting in widespread suffering and death. Speaking in Angola on his African tour, he urged citizens to strive for a society free from the 'slavery imposed by the elite.'
Refuting speculations of targeting any specific individual, Leo distanced himself from comments seemingly aimed at President Trump. Instead, he condemned foreign influence on Angola's resources, which often benefits multinational corporations over local communities.
Despite facing poverty, Angola holds a strong Catholic presence, providing a significant platform for Leo's message. His speeches have resonated across Africa, drawing vast crowds eager to engage with his urgent call for social and economic justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)