Vasundhara Raje Denounces Viral Letter as Fake Amid Women's Reservation Bill Debate

A controversial letter, allegedly penned by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje criticizing the BJP's stance on the women's reservation bill, has gone viral on social media. The letter, which appeared to be addressed to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, sparked political reactions across the spectrum before Raje branded it as a forgery.

In a statement, Raje attributed the letter to 'mischief makers' attempting to sow dissent. She asserted, 'Truth needs no defense. The viral letter is merely the work of so-called well-wishers.' Raje reiterated her firm support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending the efforts to enhance women's roles in decision-making processes under his leadership.

Raje emphasized that the Women's Reservation Act would ensure robust representation for women in the political arena. She highlighted that those opposing the act are doomed to sit in the opposition. 'Despite attempts to spread confusion or hinder progress, the empowerment of women in this country remains unstoppable,' she declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)