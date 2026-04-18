Left Menu

Vasundhara Raje Denounces Viral Letter as Fake Amid Women's Reservation Bill Debate

A viral letter, allegedly from former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje criticizing BJP's women's reservation bill stance, created a political stir. Raje dismissed it as fake, reaffirming her support for PM Modi and the women's reservation bill, accusing mischievous elements of spreading confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:33 IST
Vasundhara Raje Denounces Viral Letter as Fake Amid Women's Reservation Bill Debate
letter
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial letter, allegedly penned by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje criticizing the BJP's stance on the women's reservation bill, has gone viral on social media. The letter, which appeared to be addressed to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, sparked political reactions across the spectrum before Raje branded it as a forgery.

In a statement, Raje attributed the letter to 'mischief makers' attempting to sow dissent. She asserted, 'Truth needs no defense. The viral letter is merely the work of so-called well-wishers.' Raje reiterated her firm support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending the efforts to enhance women's roles in decision-making processes under his leadership.

Raje emphasized that the Women's Reservation Act would ensure robust representation for women in the political arena. She highlighted that those opposing the act are doomed to sit in the opposition. 'Despite attempts to spread confusion or hinder progress, the empowerment of women in this country remains unstoppable,' she declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

 India
3
Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 India
4
Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026