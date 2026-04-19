Left Menu

Women’s Reservation Quota and Seat Increase: Key Insights

The government has released FAQs on the reservation for women in legislatures after a Constitutional Amendment Bill was defeated. The FAQs address key aspects like delimitation based on the 2011 census and the significance of increasing Lok Sabha seats to ensure fair representation and timely implementation of women's reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:36 IST
Women’s Reservation Quota and Seat Increase: Key Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has clarified its stance on the reservation for women in legislatures, following the defeat of a critical Constitutional Amendment Bill. In newly released FAQs, officials highlighted the necessity of timing and the delimitation process concerning the 2011 census, addressing opposition claims of political manipulation.

The primary focus is on the 33% reservation for women, meant to be implemented post-delimitation, based on the next Census. The government intends to expedite this process, ensuring women can benefit from this quota as early as the 2029 general elections. This effort demonstrates a push towards a proportional representation reflecting India's demographic changes.

A proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats, from the current 550 to 850, would accommodate population growth, offering a uniform 50% seat increase across states. This move not only addresses fair representation but also maintains or slightly improves the proportional representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, ensuring no state is disadvantaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

 India
2
Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
3
Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnagar

Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnaga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026