Women’s Reservation Quota and Seat Increase: Key Insights

The government has clarified its stance on the reservation for women in legislatures, following the defeat of a critical Constitutional Amendment Bill. In newly released FAQs, officials highlighted the necessity of timing and the delimitation process concerning the 2011 census, addressing opposition claims of political manipulation.

The primary focus is on the 33% reservation for women, meant to be implemented post-delimitation, based on the next Census. The government intends to expedite this process, ensuring women can benefit from this quota as early as the 2029 general elections. This effort demonstrates a push towards a proportional representation reflecting India's demographic changes.

A proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats, from the current 550 to 850, would accommodate population growth, offering a uniform 50% seat increase across states. This move not only addresses fair representation but also maintains or slightly improves the proportional representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, ensuring no state is disadvantaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)