Countdown to Kerala's Chief Minister Decision: A Political Standby

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has announced that he will withhold his opinion on the Chief Minister candidate until after the Assembly election results are revealed on May 4.

While addressing the press, Muraleedharan stressed that decisions regarding leadership should wait until after the election outcomes. He assured that MLAs and MPs will be consulted in selecting the parliamentary party leader, dismissing any rush in choosing potential candidates prematurely.

Confident of a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, Muraleedharan predicted that the responsibility of selecting an opposition leader would belong to CPI(M). He remarked on upcoming elections in West Bengal and shared his concerns over premature declarations of support for potential Chief Minister candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)