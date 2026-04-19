Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy: A Battle Over Identity

In West Bengal, the deletion of over 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls has shifted election focus from governance issues to identity and citizenship. The changes have sparked intense debate over who qualifies as a genuine voter and have altered the campaign strategies of political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:12 IST
West Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy: A Battle Over Identity
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist, West Bengal's upcoming election has transformed into a showdown over identity and citizenship, following the deletion of over 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls. Initially focused on corruption, jobs, and anti-incumbency, the campaign is now consumed by the implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The substantial reduction in registered voters has led to political tensions, with concerns that both Hindu and Muslim communities are being unfairly targeted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views the revisions as validation of their long-standing claims about fake voters and illegal migration, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accuses the BJP of stoking communal fears.

Across both rural and urban areas, the question of 'deleted names' has dominated discussions, overshadowing welfare and governance issues. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders are reorienting their campaigns to address these fears as the state's political landscape is reshaped by this controversial move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

Modi's Fierce Critique: TMC's Alleged 'PhD in Looting'

 India
2
Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
3
Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

Precious Metals Face Crucial Week Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnagar

Caste Discrimination Leads to Tragic Self-Immolation Attempt in Muzaffarnaga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026