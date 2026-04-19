West Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy: A Battle Over Identity

In a surprising twist, West Bengal's upcoming election has transformed into a showdown over identity and citizenship, following the deletion of over 91 lakh names from the electoral rolls. Initially focused on corruption, jobs, and anti-incumbency, the campaign is now consumed by the implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The substantial reduction in registered voters has led to political tensions, with concerns that both Hindu and Muslim communities are being unfairly targeted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views the revisions as validation of their long-standing claims about fake voters and illegal migration, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accuses the BJP of stoking communal fears.

Across both rural and urban areas, the question of 'deleted names' has dominated discussions, overshadowing welfare and governance issues. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders are reorienting their campaigns to address these fears as the state's political landscape is reshaped by this controversial move.

(With inputs from agencies.)