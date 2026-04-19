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Starmer's Leadership Crisis: Mandelson Appointment Sparks Political Turmoil

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing intense scrutiny after appointing Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador, despite security concerns. Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a lack of transparency have fueled opposition calls for Starmer's resignation. This incident underscores political instability within the Labour Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:29 IST
Starmer's Leadership Crisis: Mandelson Appointment Sparks Political Turmoil
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Senior Cabinet ministers rallied around UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday amid a crisis surrounding his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The move has been controversial due to Mandelson's associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer, who will confront skeptical lawmakers in Parliament, expressed his anger upon learning that Mandelson had not been cleared by security checks. Despite this, the Foreign Office approved the appointment, prompting significant backlash and the resignation of top civil servant Olly Robbins.

Calls for Starmer's resignation have intensified as opposition leaders argue his position is increasingly untenable. Within the Labour Party, there is concern over poor polls and upcoming elections, but replacing Starmer may further destabilize leadership amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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