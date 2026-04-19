Strengthening Ties: VP Radhakrishnan's Diplomatic Visit to Sri Lanka

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made a historic visit to Sri Lanka, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian vice president to the country. During his two-day stay, he met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss collaborative initiatives, including the Indian housing project and tackling ongoing fishermen issues between both nations. The discussions also extended to the implementation of a USD 450 million cyclone aid package for reconstruction in regions affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Arriving with a 49-member delegation, Radhakrishnan was welcomed at Bandaranaike International Airport by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage. The meetings underscored the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aiming to deepen India-Sri Lanka relations by leveraging shared historical and civilizational links. A significant focus was placed on humanitarian measures to address fishermen issues in the Palk Strait, an area fraught with arrests of fishermen from both countries.

The visit also included a luncheon with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, where bilateral ties and future ambitions were key topics. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa also joined Radhakrishnan for discussions on partnership enhancement. Furthering community engagement, Radhakrishnan addressed the Indian diaspora, virtually handing over homes built with Indian aid to Tamil communities, adding to the ongoing Indian Housing Project.