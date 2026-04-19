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Empowering Women: A Political Battlefield

Union minister George Kurian discussed the Centre's dedication to women's empowerment and accused opposition parties of thwarting legislative efforts for women's representation. He emphasized the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and called for political consensus to achieve its full potential for gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:53 IST
Empowering Women: A Political Battlefield
Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister George Kurian reaffirmed the Centre's dedication to women's empowerment and criticized opposition parties for not supporting legislative actions that enhance women's representation.

Speaking at the BJP Bhawan, Kurian highlighted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a significant step in increasing women's legislative participation but noted a lack of parliamentary support for follow-up measures.

Kurian urged for broader political consensus, condemning opposition resistance as part of a historical trend that impedes both women's and marginalized communities' advancement. He praised Prime Minister Modi's consensus-driven approach to promoting women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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